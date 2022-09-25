Woman killed in Queens hit and run; 4 men also stabbed nearby

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was killed in Queens after police say a driver intentionally hit her and then sped off. Four men were also stabbed nearby.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday along 120th Street in South Richmond Hill after reports of a large fight.

Two of the stabbing victims may have also been hit by the car.

So far, there have been no arrests.

ALSO READ | Insurance nightmare after rental truck smashes 40 cars in Queens

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.