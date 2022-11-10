Police find man with shot in head after investigating crash at intersection in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A car crash in Queens Wednesday night led to the discovery of a man who had been shot in the head.

The series of events happened shortly before 8 p.m. at Parsons Boulevard and Franklin Avenue in Flushing.

Police said a white van was stopped at a red light at the intersection when it was struck, head on, by a Range Rover that was traveling northbound on Parsons Boulevard.

The driver of the Range Rover fled on foot.

Police responded to the scene and found a 48-year-old man, in the back seat of the Range Rover, with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was taken to Flushing Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the van was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police are searching for the driver of the Range Rover.

Authorities say the gunshot wound sustained by the 48-year-old was not caused by the car accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

