2 people shot in Queens; no arrests made

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- Two people were shot in Queens on Saturday night.
The shooting happened on Pineville Lane in St. Albans just before 9:30 p.m. A 25-year-old man was shot numerous times and was taken to Jamaica Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A woman was also shot in her legs.She is currently in stable condition.
The suspect fled the scene in a white vehicle. No arrests have been made,
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
ALSO READ | Video: Passenger opens exit door during airplane flight in South Korea
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.