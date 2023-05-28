  • Watch Now
2 people shot in Queens; no arrests made

By WABC logo
Sunday, May 28, 2023 2:42AM
ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- Two people were shot in Queens on Saturday night.

The shooting happened on Pineville Lane in St. Albans just before 9:30 p.m. A 25-year-old man was shot numerous times and was taken to Jamaica Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A woman was also shot in her legs.She is currently in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene in a white vehicle. No arrests have been made,

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

