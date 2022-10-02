Police: Man fired gun at 4 parked cars in Queens

Police are looking for a person who is driving around shooting up a neighborhood in Queens. N.J. Burkett has the details.

WHITESTONE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for a person who is driving around shooting up a neighborhood in Queens.

Police say the driver of a black SUV fired a gun fired at four vehicles parked on different corners in Whitestone early Thursday.

The vehicles were not occupied, and no injuries were reported.

A bullet also flew into a home where three people were sleeping, but fortunately did not hit them.

ALSO READ | Long Island restaurant owner owes workers thousands of dollars in back wages, NY State says

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.