Police: Man fired gun at 4 parked cars in Queens

WHITESTONE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for a person who is driving around shooting up a neighborhood in Queens.
Police say the driver of a black SUV fired a gun fired at four vehicles parked on different corners in Whitestone early Thursday.
The vehicles were not occupied, and no injuries were reported.
A bullet also flew into a home where three people were sleeping, but fortunately did not hit them.
