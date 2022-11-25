Police searching for man wanted in series of store robberies in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- A man is wanted for a series of store robberies in Queens.

Police say he has struck six times in the last month - though in two cases he got nothing.

The more recent incident was last Sunday when a store on 31-21 Ditmars Boulevard was robbed of $7,000.

Police say the man often says he has a gun but has never shown one.

In two of the more recent incidents, store employees were assaulted.

