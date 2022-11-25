  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police searching for man wanted in series of store robberies in Queens

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Friday, November 25, 2022 2:09AM
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

QUEENS (WABC) -- A man is wanted for a series of store robberies in Queens.

Police say he has struck six times in the last month - though in two cases he got nothing.

The more recent incident was last Sunday when a store on 31-21 Ditmars Boulevard was robbed of $7,000.

Police say the man often says he has a gun but has never shown one.

In two of the more recent incidents, store employees were assaulted.

ALSO READ | Pandemic learning loss hits New York City minority students hardest

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.