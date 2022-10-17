Man pushed off subway platform, struck by train in Queens

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being pushed on the subway tracks in Queens.
It happened Monday at 74th Street and Broadway at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Ave station.
The 40-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks and came in contact with a Jamaica-bound F train.
The victim was pulled from the tracks and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital.
Police have a man in custody, and an investigation is ongoing.
