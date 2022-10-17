  • Watch Now
Man pushed off subway platform, struck by train in Queens

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
6 minutes ago
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being pushed on the subway tracks in Queens.

It happened Monday at 74th Street and Broadway at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Ave station.

The 40-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks and came in contact with a Jamaica-bound F train.

The victim was pulled from the tracks and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital.

Police have a man in custody, and an investigation is ongoing.

