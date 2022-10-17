Man pushed off subway platform, struck by train in Queens

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being pushed on the subway tracks in Queens.

It happened Monday at 74th Street and Broadway at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Ave station.

The 40-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks and came in contact with a Jamaica-bound F train.

The victim was pulled from the tracks and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital.

Police have a man in custody, and an investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Eyewitness News gets exclusive ride-along with NYPD commissioner amid fear over subway crime

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.