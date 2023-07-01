16-year-old arrested for murder after teen shot, killed inside NYCHA building in Harlem

The 17-year-old, identified as Trequan Wingfield, was shot in the chest at the Polo Ground Towers in Harlem. Anthony Carlo has more on the fatal shooting.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder after a 17-year-old was shot and killed a NYCHA building in Harlem on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old male victim, Trequan Wingfield, was shot in the chest at the Polo Ground Towers located at 2971 Frederick Douglas Boulevard just before 4 p.m., according to police.

He was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he later died.

Police arrested a 16-year-old male on Friday and charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Darlene Rhodes was sitting just steps away from where the bullets started flying.

"I said, let me go upstairs and eat some lunch and now I hear this, this is ridiculous," Rhodes said.

The shooting happened just moments after she made it upstairs to visit her elderly mother.

The victim's neighbor Gerald Gee said Wingfield had a baby on the way.

"Whatever he was doing he was staying with that girl I see him going in and out with her," he said. "I guess pre-natal care and all that and look what happens. Now you got a loss now. You're growing up with no baby father. Child man. He's a child himself ... 17, 18 years old. Sad."

Authorities are looking into whether Wingfield was the intended target, and what the motive was behind his killing.

