Police investigating double shooting near Barclays Center

Police in Brooklyn are investigating a double shooting in broad daylight not far from the Barclays Center.

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are investigating a double shooting in broad daylight not far from the Barclays Center.

Two men were standing outside an apartment building on Bond Street in Boerum Hill when someone opened fire.

A 23-year-old victim is now fighting for his life. Another 26-year-old victim is expected to survive, even though he was also shot in the face.

Police say the gunman got away in a white BMW.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

An investigation is underway.

ALSO READ | Queens couple nearly homeless after 'real estate runaround'

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.