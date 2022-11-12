  • Watch Now
Police investigating double shooting near Barclays Center

ByEyewitness News
Saturday, November 12, 2022 11:27PM
Police in Brooklyn are investigating a double shooting in broad daylight not far from the Barclays Center.

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are investigating a double shooting in broad daylight not far from the Barclays Center.

Two men were standing outside an apartment building on Bond Street in Boerum Hill when someone opened fire.

A 23-year-old victim is now fighting for his life. Another 26-year-old victim is expected to survive, even though he was also shot in the face.

Police say the gunman got away in a white BMW.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

An investigation is underway.

