Police investigating after shots fired in Hell's Kitchen

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating after someone started firing a gun in Hell's Kitchen.

It happened in the area of 44th Street and 10th Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Police are looking for possible victims, but can confirm an unoccupied car was hit.

There are no reports of any injuries.

