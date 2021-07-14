Gov. Cuomo, Democratic NYC mayoral candidate Eric Adams discuss gun violence

During the meeting in Flatbush, the the two will discuss the city's increasing crime as the spate of shootings continued overnight.
Meanwhile, the NYPD is expected to put extra police officers on the streets this weekend in response.
The overnight shootings include a driver who was shot several times in the head by suspects on dirt bikes who pulled up to his vehicle and opened fire on the Washington Bridge.
The 45-year-old victim was struck after the group drove alongside and started shooting at 12:15 a.m. He is expected to survive.
After the shooting, the man was pulled out of his car, and one of the suspects stole the vehicle.
Then, three men were shot in the Jamaica section of Queens.
A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest, a 30-year-old man was shot in the right arm, and a 26-year-old man was shot in the right foot. All are expected to survive.
Shots were also fired in Midtown during a dispute between dirt bike riders and the occupants of a white BMW following a fender bender.
One of the dirt bikes appears to have been struck by the sedan at Seventh Avenue and West 41st Street just after midnight.
A dispute ensued, and multiple shots were fired during the dispute, possibly from the sedan.
No one was immediately reported struck.
