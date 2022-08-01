Woman slashed with box cutter in unprovoked attack while walking in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was slashed with a box cutter in an unprovoked attack while walking in Midtown on Sunday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. near 7th Avenue and 42nd Street.

The 59-year-old was pulling a bag behind her when a man suddenly slashed her across the hand.

The man then took off on foot. Police are still looking for him.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

