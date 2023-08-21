Teen stabbed in the chest near Battery Park

LOWER MANHATTAN -- A teen was stabbed in the chest just a block away from Battery Park.

Police say the 15-year-old was inside Elizabeth Gerber Plaza around 5 p.m. Sunday when someone dressed in all black attacked him.

The victim is now at Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

The motive for the stabbing is unknown.

