Exclusive NYPD ride along exposes illicit sex trade in NYC, what officers are doing to stop it

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger got an exclusive look at the NYPD's new strategy to combat the illicit sex trade surging in some parts of New York City.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- NYPD officers are trying to deal with a surge in prostitution in some areas of New York City, like one neighborhood in Brooklyn where dozens of women openly sell their bodies, but cops say they aren't the problem, they are the victims.

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger got an exclusive look Thursday night at the NYPD's new strategy to combat the illicit sex trade.

It was almost midnight in a desolate stretch of industrial buildings and garbage truck parking lots. This part of the city should be deserted, but in the shadows of the night, it was crawling with people.

Women, some barely in their teens, and most of them barely dressed, walked the street as dozens of cars cruised the neighborhood in circles. The men inside were shopping for sex.

In a part of East New York called the "Penn Track" a few square blocks off Pennsylvania Avenue, is where officers believe as many as 350 pimps joust for position, and employ countless young women, most against their will.

"These pimps are abusing these women," NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry said. "They're assaulting them, you know? They're afraid to get help."

Step one was to sweep the neighborhood of the pimps who sit in their cars and watch the women do their work. That way, advocates working with the cops can approach the women and offer them help in getting out of this life.

In one instance, police say they found one pimp with an exploited woman in his car, and what appeared to be crack cocaine.

"We're driving his car away, we're going to take his vehicle away, he'll go back to the precinct, we'll determine the appropriate charges in a little while," Daughtry said. "Now we're going to have our advocates come over to go talk to who we believe is a sexually exploited person."

This operation yielded all kinds of other results officers might not have otherwise expected.

When cops pulled over a white car, they found not a pimp, but four men with an illegal gun. That was just one of three guns cops took off the street during their sweep Thursday night.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

They also found a ghost gun in the waistband of a 13-year-old boy.

That's important, because nearly half of shootings in this track have been linked to the sex trade.

Inspector Rohan Griffith is the commanding officer of the local 75th Precinct.

"I've seen firsthand the issues quality-of-life-wise and violence-wise in this particular area," he said. "And I sympathize with the community wholeheartedly. I hear their concerns, I hear their complaints, I share those concerns and complaints and that's why I'm so grateful today that we have so many of our partners here."

