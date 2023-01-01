WATCH LIVE

Man stabbed in the neck near Times Square

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Sunday, January 1, 2023 3:37AM
Man stabbed in the neck near Times Square New Year's Eve celebration
A man was stabbed in the neck near Times Square on New Year's Eve.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was stabbed in Bryant Park as millions packed the streets to watch the ball drop nearby in Times Square.

Police say two men started fighting about 8:45 p.m. Saturday on West 42nd and 6th Avenue.

One man was stabbed in the neck. He is expected to survive.

Both men are in police custody.

