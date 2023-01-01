Man stabbed in the neck near Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was stabbed in Bryant Park as millions packed the streets to watch the ball drop nearby in Times Square.
Police say two men started fighting about 8:45 p.m. Saturday on West 42nd and 6th Avenue.
One man was stabbed in the neck. He is expected to survive.
Both men are in police custody.
