15-year-old shot in critical condition after being shot on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital after being shot on Staten Island on Friday.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot just before 4 p.m. outside the Stapleton Houses located at Warren Street and Gordon Street.

He was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in critical condition.

Two suspects fled on foot, possibly into 75-77 Hill Street.

One was wearing a grey sweatshirt and both were wearing ski masks.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

