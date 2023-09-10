Ellio Wagner is a model and a student who moved to New York City a year ago from out west. Johny Fernandez has more.

College student speaks out about after being randomly attacked on way to work

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Ellio Wagner is a model and a student who moved to New York City a year ago from out west.

Wagner's bruised eye is a reminder of the horrific encounter she had on Friday.

"I was walking to work. This guy was walking this way, he didn't seem like a threat. I was on my phone. I wasn't on my best defense mode. And then, before could realize what was happening, he was charging at me diagonally and he punched me in the face and then ran off," Wagner said.

Wagner says she called 911 and received help.

"I was just scared he was going to come back. Or, I don't know, I just wanted to make sure he was far away," she adds.

She is frustrated because the man was a stranger, and she doesn't understand why he did this.

"I'm just extra anxious and aware," said Wagner, "Today I have my keys in my hands just to make sure if anyone came near me, I'll have a way to defend myself.

Despite 6th Avenue being busy with people and cars, police say there has been no arrest and very limited details on the suspect.

Wagner took to social media to share her story on TikTok. She discovered there are other women who have had similar encounters, and now is spreading wisdom to all.

"Definitely always have pepper spray or a key, or something. Stay off your phone, make sure to stay alert. Keep your head on a swivel, unfortunately, you have to treat everyone like a predator," Wagner says.

She is also hoping justice is served - and hopes he doesn't dare do this to anyone else.

