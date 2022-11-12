Commuters on edge after man slashed at Union Square subway station

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- For many, the New York subway system is their lifeline, but the city's latest subway slashing at the Union Square station is unsettling.

"I just want to make it home safe, I don't want to get slashed in the face," said Julisa Posada.

Police were called to the N/Q/R train platform just before 4 p.m. Friday to find a man with a gash on his face.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

Investigators say the 27-year-old victim refused medical treatment but told officers he got into an argument with someone. That person slashed him in the face before taking off with his backpack.

With more riders back on the trains, officials report that crime is rising. Transit crime this year, compared to transit crime last year is up by 40 percent.

"It's terrifying and I'm a New Yorker from Texas, so it scares me even more," said Jocelyn Rausch.

New Yorkers say they have growing concerns every time they hear of subway crime, and they are at ease when they see officers and they want more of them.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.