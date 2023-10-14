Police: Man suffers broken nose after being pushed onto Upper West Side subway tracks

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man suffered a broken nose after an attack on the subway Saturday morning.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. at the 1/2/3 station at 72nd Street. The victim was left with a broken nose and finger.
The 32-year-old says two men punched and kicked him on the platform before pushing him onto the tracks.
He says both men had been on a northbound 2 train when they got into an argument.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.
One suspect is described as a man with a medium build who was last seen wearing a red jacket and black pants.
The second suspect is described as a man with a medium build who was last seen wearing all-black clothing.
No arrests have been made.
