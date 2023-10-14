Police: Man suffers broken nose after being pushed onto Upper West Side subway tracks

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man suffered a broken nose after an attack on the subway Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at the 1/2/3 station at 72nd Street. The victim was left with a broken nose and finger.

The 32-year-old says two men punched and kicked him on the platform before pushing him onto the tracks.

He says both men had been on a northbound 2 train when they got into an argument.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

One suspect is described as a man with a medium build who was last seen wearing a red jacket and black pants.

The second suspect is described as a man with a medium build who was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

No arrests have been made.

ALSO READ | Upper East Side resident returns to Israel for IDF active duty as war continues

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.