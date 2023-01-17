Swastikas found spray painted on fallen trees inside park in Queens

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after swastikas were found spray painted onto two trees in Queens on Monday.

Police say the incident was first reported around 2:45 p.m. inside Forest Park, although the graffiti was found around 11:45 a.m.

Police responded to the location and found two fallen trees with one swastika sprayed on each of them.

They say the suspect appeared to have used white paint to vandalize the fallen trees.

The trees were found about a quarter mile from the main entrance to the park.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

There have been no arrests so far and the investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.