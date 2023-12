Shannon Sohn was over the scene in NewsCopter 7.

15-year-old shot and injured on Upper East Side; no arrests

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say a teen is recovering after being shot Wednesday afternoon on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

The NYPD responded to reports of a shooting around 6 p.m. near E. 60th Street and Third Avenue.

Officials say a 15-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made, as the investigation remains ongoing.