Teen stabbed in the leg on Upper West Side

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, October 15, 2023 4:15AM
Teen stabbed in the leg on the Upper West Side
A 19-year-old was stabbed in the leg on the Upper West Side.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A teenager was taken to the hospital after being stabbed on the Upper West Side.

It happened Saturday just before 9:30 p.m. on 103rd Street and Amsterdam Ave.

The suspect slashed the 19-year-old in the leg and ran off.

There is no motive for the attack.

The victim is in stable condition at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

