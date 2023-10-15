Teen stabbed in the leg on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A teenager was taken to the hospital after being stabbed on the Upper West Side.
It happened Saturday just before 9:30 p.m. on 103rd Street and Amsterdam Ave.
The suspect slashed the 19-year-old in the leg and ran off.
There is no motive for the attack.
The victim is in stable condition at the hospital.
No arrests have been made.
