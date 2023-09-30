Man, woman and dog fatally shot in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man and a woman were shot in the head and murdered while walking their dog, who was also killed.

Police say a man dressed in all black opened fire on them near 165th Street in Washington Heights just after 6:30 Friday evening.

The man and the woman were taken to Harlem Hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their dog was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction. He is described as a man wearing all-black clothing.

The motive of the shooting is unknown, and it is unclear whether the suspect and the victims knew each other.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | 2 popular spots in Queens sinking faster than rest of NYC, study finds

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.