3 arrested after chaotic scene involving Tesla in the West Village

A red Tesla with taxi plates was towed after what eyewitnesses describe as a long and reckless run through the West Village and beyond. Lucy Yang has the details.

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- It was high drama on West Street Sunday night. A red Tesla with taxi plates was finally towed after what eyewitnesses describe as a long and reckless run through the West Village and beyond.

"All of a sudden, see this red car trying to drive like a motorcycle in between the lanes...he started plowing through all the cars sitting there. Something straight out of the movies," said Mark.

Mark says he was stopped at a red light by Charles Street when the red Tesla tried to squeeze in between the lanes. When the car could go no further, he describes how one man made a run for it.

"He was able to squeeze out. Hopped on top of my car. Did one of those things where he slid across it and he was gone," Mark said, "It was scary for a minute because if he's crazy enough to do all this stuff, what would he do to me? He would have no care for me."

Police confirm three were arrested - two at the scene, and another was arrested a few minutes later. Investigators are now trying to determine if they are involved in a violent road rage incident earlier in Mount Vernon.

"Before you knew it, there was six to seven cops with their guns drawn, surrounding the car," Mark said.

Moments before the arrest, Mo Boubane a food vendor in TriBeCa says he saw the red Tesla race south, then back north on West Street trying to escape police. He claims the Tesla even smashed into a yellow cab but kept on going.

"I'm used to crazy stuff, but it was a little too much. Helicopter too. He went in between all those police cars. Crazy," said Boubane.

One car had young children inside. Thankfully, no reports of injuries.

It is not clear what triggered the dangerous run through Lower Manhattan, or who owns the red Tesla.

The three arrested are now being charged with reckless driving.

ALSO READ | City investigating 'unique' crane fire, collapse in Manhattan

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.