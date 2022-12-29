Woman fighting for life after husband allegedly struck her with SUV in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- The father accused of intentionally hitting his wife with a car and then stabbing her in Queens is now facing additional criminal charges.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Wednesday that 36-year-old Stephen Giraldo was charged with attempted murder, assault and other crimes.

Authorities say Giraldo struck his wife, Sophia, with their SUV which flipped on its side in Flushing on Tuesday around 5:20 a.m.

Surveillance video captured the moment the vehicle struck the victim.

Investigators say Giraldo then crawled out of the car and stabbed her in the chest.

She suffered a severe brain injury, broken bones in her leg and a stab wound that punctured her liver and is fighting for her life.

The couple's three children were also in the car and witnessed the horrific scene.

"The brutality of the attack, and the fact that it was committed in full view of the victim's three young children, stirs heartbreak and outrage in all of us," Katz said. "My thoughts are with the children."

The victim described herself in her Instagram bio as a survivor of domestic violence. She also hosts a podcast where she shared stories of what she called her toxic and abusive marriage.

In total, Giraldo was arraigned on a complaint charging him with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first and second degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

A judge ordered Giraldo held without bail and is due back in court on January 12.

If convicted, Giraldo faces up to 25 years in prison.

