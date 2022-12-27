Woman was either struck by car or ejected from it in domestic dispute in Queens, police say

A woman was seriously injured in an incident involving a car that stemmed from a domestic dispute in Queens on Tuesday, police said.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Parsons Boulevard in Flushing.

Investigators are trying to determine if the victim was intentionally struck or was ejected from the SUV.

The vehicle ended up on its side in the front yard of a home.

The woman was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital.

The 36-year-old driver, who appears to be the woman's husband, was taken into custody.

Police say the two have a history of domestic incidents.

Their three boys, ages six through 11, were in the car but were not injured.

