Burglary spree in Brooklyn has residents on high alert

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A string of burglaries in Brooklyn has residents on high alert.

The break-ins began early Thursday morning, and the thieves hit several stops. Police are working hard to track them down.

The suspects smashed their way through several businesses in Williamsburg. In some cases, they made off with cash and in others, they came up short.

In the first week of the year, several Williamsburg businesses dealt with their first break-in - one they hope will be their last.

The NYPD is investigating a total of six burglaries - three of them were on Kent Street. The others were nearby. According to police, the two suspects started their spree at 3:30 on Thursday morning at 12 Chairs. Police say they somehow cut through the metal locks on the front door and left with thousands in cash.

Police say the suspects then raided Dandy Wine Shop, before ending up at 2 Hands, where they likely did not get their hands on the type of paper they were hoping for.

"We know maybe he tried to get in the register, but he didn't and ended up taking empty envelopes and toilet paper," said Quincy Schultz, "It doesn't make sense - why? Toilet paper's not hard to get."

From 2 Hands, police say they continued up Kent Street where they struck out once again - this time at Padel Haus, a cashless business. Their store runner says they made off with a few tech devices, but not much else.

A few doors down at Misi New York, police say they took a sledgehammer to the door and got away with the restaurant's security boxes.

In all, police say the two men got off with more than $16,000 - along with toilet paper and envelopes. However, more than that, they took away the sense of security from several businesses and people in the community.

"Yes, I think this neighborhood is generally safe, and don't want to feel like I'm unsafe in any area that I'm in," says Rachel Wong.

