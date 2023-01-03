Stolen car falls onto New Jersey home in North Caldwell on New Year's Day

Police got a call on New Year's day that a stolen car drove off an embankment and fell into a house below. CeFaan Kim has more.

NORTH CALDWELL, New Jersey (WABC) -- Some New Jersey residents woke up to a dramatic scene New Year's Day after a stolen car went airborne and smashed into a house.

North Caldwell police got a call just after midnight on Monday that a stolen car drove over an embankment on Hilltop Drive and fell 21 feet, landing in a house below.

"We thought we heard garage doors banging loud," neighbor Jackie Mincica said.

Before the dramatic fall, the driver was parked on the embankment and approached by two Verona officers.

That's when the driver attempted to go around the officers and lost control, according to North Caldwell police.

Authorities say the driver managed to escape the crumpled vehicle and tried to flee the scene.

Neighbors described the dramatic chase that followed as police chased the suspect with guns drawn.

"Police screaming," Mincica said. "There were kids screaming. They were telling everybody get inside. I saw them running and the cops arresting somebody."

The female passenger had to be rescued from the car and was taken into custody along with the driver once police caught up to him.

Both suspects were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No bystanders or residents were hurt, but it was a close call for a girl who wasn't far from the crash.

"Just thankful nobody got hurt," Mincica said. "Because there was a little girl out here too that was close enough she could've really gotten hurt."

The suspects were both released from the hospital and remain in police custody.

