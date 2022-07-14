Woman killed, child hurt by pickup truck while riding motorized scooter in Brooklyn

Police responded to 1521 Dean St. in the East Flatbush section around 6:25 p.m.
Officers found a 32-year-old woman lying in the roadway with head trauma.
They also found a 6-year-old boy who suffered cuts to his face.
ALSO READ | New York City shares steps people should take in event of nuclear attack
The woman was taken to Interfaith Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
The child was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman and child were riding on a motorized scooter when they were struck by a Ford Escape SUV as it was exiting a driveway.
The driver remained on scene and was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube