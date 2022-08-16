30-year-old man shot in head, killed while standing on street in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the head and killed in Queens Monday night, according to police.

Authorities say the 30-year-old man was shot in the head while standing in the street at 12-50 Redfern Avenue in Far Rockaway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

