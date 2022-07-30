Nearly 50 rescue dogs arrive in New York City from Kentucky

Muddy Paws rescue took in the puppies from Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society after severe flooding in the area caused overcrowding in shelters.

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Nearly 50 rescue puppies arrived in New York City from Kentucky on Saturday.

All of the arriving dogs will be placed in foster homes and will be made available for adoption in the coming days.

