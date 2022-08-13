Dominican Day 2022 Benefit Gala held in New Rochelle

The Domincan Day 2022 Benefit Gala was held Friday night in New Rochelle.

NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) -- It was a celebration of Dominican pride on Friday.

Eyewitness News anchor David Novarro served as the emcee.

The National Dominican Day Parade will mark 40 years when it once again takes over a stretch of Sixth Avenue in Manhattan this Sunday, August 14.

