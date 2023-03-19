Lawmakers, advocacy groups hold Drag Story Hour Read-A-Thon for NYC families

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- There was a show of solidarity for the LGBTQ community as lawmakers and advocacy groups hosted a first of its kind drag story hour read-a-thon for families in New York City.

The read-a-thon took place at the LGBT Community Center in Greenwich Village on Sunday morning as drag performers read to children and parents.

The children heard stories about gender identity, being non-binary, and trying to make friends at school when they don't look or feel like everyone else.

Story hours rarely make the headlines, but it is the readers of the books who have catapulted these events into controversy. People inside argue that it is about inclusion when those protesting outside would counter that it is about inappropriate grooming.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James and a handful of city officials attended the controversial story time to lend their support.

"I don't know a lot of children harmed by drag read-a-thon. But I know a lot of children harmed by guns, so why don't you focus on that?" said James.

Outside the center, there were protestors on both sides of the street. Those against drag performers reading to young children, call it 'inappropriate,' and those supporting it call it acceptance.

