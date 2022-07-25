Good Samaritan gets emotional as he speaks out after helping save 5-year-old from drowning

By Eyewitness News
Good Samaritan who helped save 5-year-old from drowning speaks out

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A good Samaritan who helped save a 5-year-old boy from drowning at a public pool in Brooklyn got emotional as he spoke out about the ordeal.

"It's traumatic. I was a lifeguard for two years, I never seen nothing like that. it's a very traumatic experience," Anthony Torres said, his voice shaking.

Torres said when a woman began alerting people that the boy had gone under around 7 p.m. Sunday at the McCarren Park Pool in Williamsburg, he didn't wait for the lifeguards.

"I was swimming with my sister in the pool and some lady said (pointing down) like that, and I quickly walked over and saw the little boy slumped over under the water," Torres said. "I went under, I picked him up, and I started yelling for someone to come and do their job for them to help with the lifeguards."

The lifeguards gave the boy CPR and he was taken to the hospital where he was expected to recover.

After the incident, the Parks Department shut down the pool for the night.

