Man found stabbed to death in Manhattan park

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was found stabbed to death in a park in Manhattan early Friday, police said.

According to police, a man approached officers around 2:15 a.m. and told them that a man was unconscious in Marcus Garvey Park in East Harlem.

The officers found a 60-year-old man dead with multiple stab wounds.

Police said there are no arrests and the man's death is being investigated as a homicide.

