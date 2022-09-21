Woman hospitalized after being shot in shoulder in East Harlem

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman at the Wagner houses in East Harlem Tuesday night.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was shot at in East Harlem Tuesday night.

The incident happened at the Wagner Houses located at 2360 First Avenue.

The 26-year-old victim says she "heard shots and felt pain" before realizing she had been shot in the right shoulder.

She was taken to Harlem Hospital where she's in stable condition.

A person of interest was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

