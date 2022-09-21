  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Woman hospitalized after being shot in shoulder in East Harlem

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
14 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman at the Wagner houses in East Harlem Tuesday night.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was shot at in East Harlem Tuesday night.

The incident happened at the Wagner Houses located at 2360 First Avenue.

The 26-year-old victim says she "heard shots and felt pain" before realizing she had been shot in the right shoulder.

She was taken to Harlem Hospital where she's in stable condition.

A person of interest was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | New York City lifting COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private sector

A pharmacist prepares a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site at NYC Health + Hospitals Metropolitan, Feb. 18, 2021, in New York.
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.