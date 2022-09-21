Woman hospitalized after being shot in shoulder in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was shot at in East Harlem Tuesday night.
The incident happened at the Wagner Houses located at 2360 First Avenue.
The 26-year-old victim says she "heard shots and felt pain" before realizing she had been shot in the right shoulder.
She was taken to Harlem Hospital where she's in stable condition.
A person of interest was taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
