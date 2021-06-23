Politics

NYC Election Results: Interactive map breaks down how New Yorkers voted

Adams takes lead in NYC mayoral primary

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The final results in New York City's mayoral primary race is likely weeks away due to a new voting system called ranked choice voting.

However, unofficial voting results are already being counted. The map below shows how New Yorkers voted during the first round of the New York City Democratic mayoral primary.



The interactive map shows a neighborhood-level breakdown of the election results, including the winner in each district, and the number of votes tabulated for each candidate.

As votes were counted on Tuesday night, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former police captain who co-founded a leadership group for Black officers, was in a tight race with former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia and former de Blasio administration lawyer Maya Wiley.

Vote tabulation is done in rounds, and in each round, the candidate in last place is eliminated.

Next Tuesday, on June 29, the Board of Elections will run its first ranked choice analysis, using only votes cast in person. Results will be posted on the board's website.

