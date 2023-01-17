Man shot and killed in Canarsie, Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 40-year-old man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened on East 83rd Street in Canarsie.

The man was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police were investigating what led to the shooting.

