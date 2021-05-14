No injuries during ferry accident near Brooklyn Bridge Park

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC ferry involved in mishap in Brooklyn: Officials

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A New York City ferry was involved in a frightening mishap on Thursday night.

The incident happened at Pier 6 at Brooklyn Park Bridge.

Few details were released by NYC Ferry, but witnesses say the ferry may have hit another vessel.

ALSO READ | NYPD officer shot and wounded in Bedford-Stuyvesant
EMBED More News Videos

The 28-year-old officer was struck in the rear of his bulletproof vest, as well as in his leg and buttocks, near Macon Street and Howard Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.



According to ferry officials, no one on board was hurt and all passengers got off the ferry safely.

"An NYC Ferry vessel was involved in an incident at Brooklyn Bridge Park / Pier 6. No injuries were reported and all riders safely disembarked," NYC Ferry said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Ferry officials are asking that riders to visit the NYC Ferry website and app for service alerts.


----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york cityferryferry accidentnyc ferry
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
More TOP STORIES News