NYPD officer shot and wounded in Bedford-Stuyvesant

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was shot three times after approaching a gun wielding man minutes after a nearby fatal shooting and crash in Brooklyn last night.The 28-year-old officer was struck in the rear of his bulletproof vest, as well as in his leg and buttocks, near Macon Street and Howard Avenue in Bedford StuyvesantThe injured officer fired nine shots in return, and another officer fired a dozen rounds, striking the 26-year-old suspect in the leg.The officer was rushed to Kings County Hospital in stable condition."He's in surprisingly good spirits, thankful to be alive," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said. "When you take a look at that vest and see quickly what the alternatives could be, we are just very very thankful. We are expecting a full recovery."The suspect, who police say is a known gang member, was taken to Brookdale University Hospital. He is also expected to survive. Charges are pending.His 9mm gun was recovered at the scene.Police will attempt to match ballistics from that weapon to a fatal shooting minutes earlier and blocks away. At around 11:11 p.m., a gunman ran up to a white SUV and opened fire, killing one person and injuring another. The SUV then crashed into a subway pillar at Broadway and Madison Street.All three men in the SUV "are known to us as gang members from the area."The officers were driving in an unmarked police cruiser near Saratoga Park when they spotted the 26-year-old suspect. They got out of their cruiser, and the suspect immediately "pulls a fire arm, turns on the officers, and begins to shoot."They were deployed to Saratoga Park following a shooting Tuesday afternoon, as well as other nearby gang-related violence.The shot officer joined the NYPD about four years ago and comes from a family of police officers.----------