Deadly shooting and crash in Bushwick precedes shooting of NYPD officer

The incident happened just a few minutes before an NYPD officer was shot and wounded a few blocks away in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
It all unfolded around 11:11 p.m. Wednesday at Broadway and Madison.
Investigators say video shows a man running up to a white BMW SUV and firing into the car.
There were three men in the vehicle. One person was not struck, another was hit by bullets and taken to the hospital. A third was killed.
Eyewitness Chico James described what he saw.
"He walked up to the car and started shooting inside the car. The car pulled off and hit that van," James said. "One of the men jumped out of the car and rolled on the ground and ran towards this street. A car crashed into that pole. The driver jumped out and tried to run on one leg and fell down. That's when I told him get back in the car."
Police believe this was all gang-related.
They are familiar with the suspects, who they say currently have open gun possession cases.
Investigators are expressing frustration, saying they need courts to be open and process these men that they've arrested before but who are still on the streets.
Broadway remains blocked for several blocks around Madison due to the ongoing investigation.
