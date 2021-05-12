Father, son brutally attacked after fender bender in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10615268" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim talks to the child's mother about the incident

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Disturbing video shows a man beating and robbing a father and son after a fender bender in Queens.Police are now looking for the attacker after cops say he demanded the victims pay him after their car accidentally hit his.It happened on 70th Street around 6 p.m. Saturday in Jackson Heights.The Ahmeds were leaving a drive-thru ATM when they collided and scratched another car."Nothing prepared me for how aggressively he was going to behave," said 23-year-old Adel Ahmed.When the victims suggested they wait for police to arrive, they claim the already angry driver started throwing punches.The suspect proceeded to punch the men, leaving the 55-year-old man unconscious on the ground and his 23-year-old son howling in horror."I was so shocked, scared," Ahmed said. "It was like I was a howling wolf. Screaming. I never saw my father hammered in this manner.""This is what insurance is for, why does he have to do that? Even if he wanted money, I could've given him money," said 55-year-old Mohi Ahmed.As several bystanders looked on, police report the attacker took the father's wallet and their phones.Video shows him leave the scene, going the wrong way on a one-way street.The attacker then allegedly tried to withdraw $1,000 from the victim's account using an app. He had the victim's phone but not the passcode to confirm the transaction.As father and son recover from their head injuries, they remain fearful this man will come back to terrorize them. He has their home address.The worst part of the nightmare was not being able to protect the other."It was really painful, no parent should watch this guy beat my son," Mohi Ahmed said."I wish my father didn't have to be humiliated the way he had," Adel Ahmed said. "I wish I didn't have to see him on the ground the way he did."----------