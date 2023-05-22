NYC ferry implements additional service in new summertime schedule

The city is promising there's going to be more seats available on some of their more popular routes. Derick Waller has details.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, New York City is launching some additional ferry service, including routes to some summertime destinations.

That new summer schedule begins Monday and is available for viewing on the city's ferry app.

The ferry is promising there's going to be more seats available on some of their more popular routes, including on the Rockaway route during weekday afternoons.

Their largest capacity vessels will be put into action in order to reduce afternoon delays.

The city is also adding a brand new shuttle ferry from Pier 11/Wall Street to Governor's Island that will run weekends and holidays through the summer. Ferry riders can make a free transfer to that shuttle at Wall St. Pier 11.

There's been some criticism of the ferry service because of the cost to taxpayers and the relatively low ridership. The ferry reports about 15,000 riders a day, compared to 4 million who use the subway.

That is why the city is trying to encourage more people to use the ferry system, not just for trips to the beach but for daily commuting, as well.

