NYC DOT announces concessions to return to Staten Island Ferry in next two months

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- The Staten Island Ferry announced the return of concessions in the next two months with Dunkin selected as the concessionaire.

New York City Department of Transportation said this is the first time refreshments have been offered on the ferryboats since before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dunkin will offer a variety of coffee and donuts.

With this procurement allowing for alcohol to be sold on the ferryboats, Dunkin is pursuing all permitting necessary to sell beer.

Dunkin was selected via a competitive process launched by a Request for Proposal announced in January.

"The Staten Island Ferry is the busiest municipal ferry service in the country, and we are pleased that riders will soon be able to enjoy concessions once again," said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

