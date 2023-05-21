9-year-old boy dies after falling from fire escape in the Bronx

MOUNT HOPE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A nine-year-old boy fell to his death from a fire escape in the Bronx.
It happened in the Mount Hope section on Mount Hope place just after 4 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the fire escape was on the fourth floor of a six-story building.
The boy was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police are now investigating the circumstances of the fall.
