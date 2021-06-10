Macy's 4th of July fireworks display to light up New York City again

Mayor Bill de Blasio made the big announcement Thursday morning during his daily press conference.
America's biggest celebration is set to highlight the hero within saluting American bravery and optimism with a jaw-dropping pyrotechnic display live from five barges positioned on the East River in Midtown.
The fireworks will start to light up the night sky around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.
This year's Macy's Fireworks show will launch more than 65,000 shells and effects.
"As America commemorates Independence Day, we are thrilled to join the celebration with a spectacular Macy's 4th of July Fireworks display honoring the heroic spirit of our nation," said Will Coss, executive producer of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks. "Live from New York City, five barges positioned on the East River will launch an epic celebration that will inspire a renewed sense of hope and optimism among our fellow New Yorkers and viewers nationwide."
"The Summer of New York City is underway!" said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. "New Yorkers have worked hard to fight back COVID-19 and build a recovery for all of us. This summer, we can't wait to reconnect with the iconic events that make our city great. These fireworks make us all proud to be New Yorkers and Americans, and I'm looking forward to a joyful and safe viewing this year."
There will be separate viewing areas for vaccinated and unvaccinated spectators, according to the city.
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks first burst onto the New York City sky with a special U.S. bicentennial show in 1976. Since then, Macy's Fireworks have grown in scale and artistry as they burst to life over many of New York City's waterways and neighborhoods.
The 45th edition of Macy's Fireworks is conceived, designed, and produced by Macy's with Pyro Spectaculars by Souza.
Designed to ignite in synchronization to a patriotic musical score, the 25-minute display will feature a host of shells and effects in dozens of colors and shapes including eclipsing fans, triple linking rainbows, blue jellyfish with crackling tentacles and red, white and blue waterfalls, creating dramatic effects a mile across the river and from 1,000 feet in the air to the water's edge.
The musical score for the fireworks display will feature classics like "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "America the Beautiful." It will feature guest performances from the United States Army Field Band & Soldiers and also "Lift Every Voice and Sing" by Broadway Inspirational Vioces.
Tori Kelly is set to sing "You'll Never Walk Alone" from the musical "Carousel."
Public viewing locations will be set up and managed by the NYPD. Viewing will be available for verified fully vaccinated spectators on elevated portions of the FDR Drive in Manhattan with entry points at East 23rd, East 34th and East 42nd Streets.
ADA/Special Needs public viewing for verified fully vaccinated spectators will be accessible at the East 34th Street entry point. Public viewing for non-vaccinated spectators will be available along portions of the Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan waterfronts. As health and safety regulations evolve, these changes may impact the City's public viewing plan, so spectators are encouraged to check macys.com/fireworks for the most up-to-date viewing information including entry details, health and safety protocols and marine viewing.
The fireworks will also be televised nationwide starting at 8 p.m. EDT.
Also of note, during "Macy's Salutes Those Who Serve" campaign, which kicks off Thursday, July 1 and runs through Saturday, July 31, Macy's shoppers are invited to round up their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar
(up to $.99) and donate the change, or donate online to support Blue Star Families and Bunker Labs. One hundred percent of these donations will benefit both charities evenly.
ALSO READ | How pandemic restrictions gave Kaylee Harris the chance to explore her gender identity
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube