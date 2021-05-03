Springtime in the city: Thousands of flowers now in bloom on NYC's Fifth Avenue

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10574959" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you're suffering from spring allergies you are not alone. The first week in May is historically the worst time of the year for pollen levels in New York City.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10569594" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The whimsical gardens can be seen in unusual places like store countertops, display windows and throughout the store.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A vibrant burst of rich hues in the form of more than 7,000 flowers is now on display on NYC's famed Fifth Avenue.It's just what the doctor ordered: a much needed lift after what's been an extremely challenging 14 months in the Tri-State area."I feel like we've been in black and white for the past 1 1/2 years and we're all Dorothy and suddenly we're in technicolor," said floral designer Sachi Pollard.Fifth Avenue Blooms is the brainchild of Pollard and it's the first walkable floral installation along the stretch from 59th to 47th streets.With 14 different varieties of flowers, there is something for everyone.A team of 30 people spent 12 hours a day three days in row getting everything ready."A lot of New Yorkers don't have backyards so the streets are our playgrounds and this gives them a sense New York is coming back in full color," Pollard said.Jerome Barth, president of the Fifth Avenue Association, said that is key.The association makes sure the iconic avenue is picture-perfect year round."In March a lot of the merchants started asking what are we doing to welcome visitors back to convince New Yorkers to come back to their offices," Barth said.The floral arrangements will be on display through May 14. And once those two weeks are up, nothing will go to waste. All the flowers will have second homes."Most will go to Newark, city just west , a lot of the perennials will be planted in downtown Newark parks," Barth said.Others will stay put in Manhattan.It's an unexpected change of scenery as the city gets ready to bloom again."It's really about the color and surprising people and giving them a sense of wonderment and magic," Pollard said.----------