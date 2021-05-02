Macy's Flower Show in bloom once again

The sure sign of spring opened at the flagship location in Herald Square on Sunday.
Now in its 46th year, the theme of this year's show is Give. Love. Bloom.
Visitors can explore the over-the-top gardens on the main floor and balcony level and the store's classic windows.
"The 2021 Macy's Flower Show will feature magnificently landscaped gardens inspired by the feeling of hope for a brighter year ahead," said Rick Pomer, creative director, Macy's Flower Show. "Give. Love. Bloom. will awe spectators, kicking off the spring season with an immersive, floral spectacular that will delight the senses. We're looking forward to welcoming visitors and pedestrians to our magical floral oasis where the resilient spirit of the city will be in full bloom."
Guests can see flowers in unexpected settings like store countertops, display windows and topiaries throughout the store.
For the first time, guests can also explore a special extension of the show in the nearby Herald Square Park. The outdoor oasis will help the neighborhood celebrate the spring season as the floral designs decorate the midtown park.
The flower show runs through May 16 and is staged with social distancing in mind.
