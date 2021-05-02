Hobbies & Interests

Macy's Flower Show in bloom once again

EMBED <>More Videos

Macy's Flower Show blooms once again

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The beloved Macy's Flower Show is back.

The sure sign of spring opened at the flagship location in Herald Square on Sunday.

Now in its 46th year, the theme of this year's show is Give. Love. Bloom.

Visitors can explore the over-the-top gardens on the main floor and balcony level and the store's classic windows.



"The 2021 Macy's Flower Show will feature magnificently landscaped gardens inspired by the feeling of hope for a brighter year ahead," said Rick Pomer, creative director, Macy's Flower Show. "Give. Love. Bloom. will awe spectators, kicking off the spring season with an immersive, floral spectacular that will delight the senses. We're looking forward to welcoming visitors and pedestrians to our magical floral oasis where the resilient spirit of the city will be in full bloom."

Guests can see flowers in unexpected settings like store countertops, display windows and topiaries throughout the store.

For the first time, guests can also explore a special extension of the show in the nearby Herald Square Park. The outdoor oasis will help the neighborhood celebrate the spring season as the floral designs decorate the midtown park.

The flower show runs through May 16 and is staged with social distancing in mind.

RELATED | Tiptoe through a rainbow of half a million tulips at this Long Island farm
EMBED More News Videos

Spring has sprung at the Waterdrinker Family Farm and Garden where their tulips are in full bloom just in time for the annual tulip festival.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsmidtownmanhattannew york cityflower showmacy'sshoppingspring
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
5-year-old boy falls out third-story window of Harlem building
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News