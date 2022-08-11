Body of man, 75, found decomposing in Brooklyn apartment, surrounded by possible chemicals

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The body of a 75-year-old man was discovered decomposing in an apartment in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, surrounded by possible chemicals with hazardous labels and other suspicious materials.

The discovery came during a wellness check, when police forced their way into the man's second floor apartment on 101st Avenue just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, triggering a large response by multiple city and federal agencies.

The man was found sitting on a chair. He is believed to have been dead for at least a week, and his body was beginning to decompose.

As police searched his apartment, they discovered canisters with hazmat and biohazard labels on more than one.

Some canisters were specifically labeled, but police are uncertain if they actually contained those chemicals.

They also found schematics of unknown infrastructure in the apartment, leading police to question why the man was in possession of the materials.

Several agencies were called into the investigation, including agents with the FBI-NYPD's Joint Terrorism Task Force.

The city DEP conducted air quality samples and did not detect any hazardous materials in the air, so an evacuation of nearby residents was not deemed necessary.

City workers will return Thursday morning to remove the canisters and conduct tests on their contents

Officials donned hazardous material suits to remove the man's body. The Medical Examiner will determine his cause of death.

MORE NEWS | What to know about invasion of spotted lanternfly

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.