83-year-old critically injured in Brooklyn hit and run

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An 83-year-old man was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn.
It happened near 6th Avenue and Union Street in Park Slope on Saturday.
Police say the 83-year-old was crossing the street around 2:30 p.m. when a dark-colored sedan struck him and fled the scene.
The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital.
No arrests have been made.
