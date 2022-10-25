Video shows driver wanted for chaotic hit-and-run in Manhattan that injured woman

Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck a woman getting a bite to eat at a food truck in Inwood, Manhattan Monday morning. Sonia Rincon has the details.

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver who struck a woman who was just getting a bite to eat at a food truck in Manhattan early Monday morning.

Police told Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincon that the driver was trying to get away from officers who were already on the scene trying to question him after someone pointed the car out and said they thought someone in that car had robbed someone earlier.

The events that happened next were caught on video.

Before police could even talk to the driver, the black Mercedes went flying in reverse, crashing into a table before smashing into a food truck and hitting a 30-year-old woman on the sidewalk.

The video, which has been circulating in the neighborhood and on social media, showed the car then take off, leaving the injured woman on the ground.

She is still in the hospital recovering from serious injuries.

The driver fled, but police say images of the man they are looking for were captured just a short time before the incident, and also showed the same car.

Police aren't sure if this man is connected to robberies in the area, but he is now wanted for far more serious crimes, not to mention hitting at least one other car before police tried to talk to him and then gunning it in reverse and fleeing the wrong way down a one-way street.

On Monday, the food truck was damaged but back open, and detectives have gone through the many cameras along the street, home to several late-night bars.

They are asking anyone who recognizes the man to give them a call.

The incident took place on 202nd Street, but in a case of sheer coincidence, police say only five blocks north of on 207th Street, there was another hit-and-run crash right around the same time that left a person on a scooter hurt.

The vehicle in that case was also a Mercedes, but not the same one. In that incident, there was an arrest.

Police would like to find the driver responsible for this one too.

